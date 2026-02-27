Listen to new collaborations from Drowning Pool & The Hu

Drowning Pool & Sorry X "THE WRONG ONE" single artwork. (SBG Records)

Drowning Pool has released a new song in collaboration with the artist Sorry X.

The track, called "THE WRONG ONE," came together after Sorry X put out a cover of Drowning Pool's signature song, "Bodies."

"We stumbled on Sorry X's cover of 'Bodies' and were impressed by the sheer brutality of her vocals," guitarist CJ Pierce tells Revolver.

You can watch the video for "THE WRONG ONE" on YouTube.

In other collaboration news, The Hu is featured on a new song called "Pray to the Sun." The track was recorded with composers Sonya Belousova and Giona Ostinelli and singer Declan de Barra for the second season of the Netflix series One Piece.

("THE WRONG ONE" video contains uncensored profanity.)

