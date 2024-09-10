Listen to new Black Label Society song, "The Gallows"

Black Label Society has premiered a new song called "The Gallows."

The track is available now via digital outlets, and is accompanied by a video featuring slow-motion shots of Zakk Wylde and company jamming out the monstrous riffs they're known for. You can watch that streaming now on YouTube.

"The Gallows" marks the first new BLS music to follow their 2021 album, Doom Crew Inc.

Wylde, meanwhile, has been busy touring with the reformed Pantera, filling the large shoes of late guitarist "Dimebag" Darrell Abbott. The "Walk" outfit also now consists of longtime members Phil Anselmo and Rex Brown alongside Anthrax's Charlie Benante in place of the late Vinnie Paul.

