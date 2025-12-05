Listen to new Bilmuri song, 'HARD2TELL'

"HARD2TELL" single artwork. (Columbia Records)
By Josh Johnson

Bilmuri, the project of former Attack Attack! guitarist Johnny Franck, has premiered a new single called "HARD2TELL."

The song is accompanied by a video that, as a press release describes it, "leans into gritty Fast & Furious–style energy, featuring fan-driven drift cars and high-adrenaline action sequences that amplify the track's emotional intensity." You can watch that on YouTube.

"HARD2TELL" follows the June single "More Than Hate," which marked the first Bilmuri track to chart on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Airplay ranking.

Bilmuri is currently touring Europe with Bad Omens. He shares in a Facebook post published Friday that he's making a "colossal announcement next week."

﻿(Video contains uncensored profanity.) 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

