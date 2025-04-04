Listen to new Badflower song, 'Paws'

Badflower has released a new song called "Paws," a track off the band's upcoming album, No Place Like Home.

The track is about frontman Josh Katz's dog, Maggie, who is 16 and has been dealing with health issues.

"This dog has been with me for my entire adult life," Katz says. "If you've been following us for a while, you know I absolutely worship her. She's been the star of our music video, a merch model, tour companion, (she might have more fan art than I do) and truly just my best friend."

"I initially wrote the song imagining how it would feel when I lost her, but didn't expect that she would take a turn for the worst right around the release," Katz continues. "So this is an intense moment for me. She's hanging in there for now, good days and bad days. But I've had to accept that she doesn't have much longer. So I'm just gonna do my best to be present with her for as long as I can."

You can watch the "Paws" lyric video streaming now on YouTube.

No Place Like Home, the follow-up to 2021's This Is How the World Ends, drops June 20. It also includes the previously released songs "Detroit," "Haunting You" and "London."

Badflower will launch a U.S. tour with 311 in June.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.