Listen to new Bad Omens single, 'Left for Good'

"Left for Good" single artwork. (Sumerian Records)
By Josh Johnson

Bad Omens has premiered a new single called "Left for Good."

"Driven by dark, industrial electronics, metallic grit, and atmospheric tension, 'Left for Good' unfolds like a descent into the band's psyche - blending melody, melancholy, and intensity in equal measure," a press release reads. "The track builds from its haunting pulse into a massive, cathartic breakdown, while [frontman Noah] Sebastian's vocals shift from angelic falsetto to searing screams, capturing a sense of emotional collapse and resilience all at once."

You can watch the "Left for Good" video on YouTube.

"Left for Good" marks the fourth new Bad Omens song of 2025, following "Specter," "Impose" and "Dying to Love." "Specter" hit #1 on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Airplay chart.

Bad Omens will launch a U.S. tour in February. The bill also includes Beartooth and PRESIDENT.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.) 

