Listen to new Alter Bridge song, 'Scales Are Falling'

Alter Bridge has premiered a new song called "Scales Are Falling," a track off the band's upcoming self-titled album.

"It's when you realize the reality of a situation where you've been deceived," frontman Myles Kennedy says of "Scales Are Falling." "You see the truth and how harsh it is."

"I was excited for this one," adds guitarist Mark Tremonti. "It has an atmospheric vibe with a lot of peaks, valleys, and moods. I solo over the bridge, and Myles plays the outro."

"Scales Are Falling" marks the fourth song to be released from Alter Bridge, following "What Lies Within," "Playing Aces" and lead single "Silent Divide." The album arrives in full on Friday.

Alter Bridge will launch a U.S. tour in April. The bill will also include either Sevendust or Filter plus Tim Montana, depending on the date.

