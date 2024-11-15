Listen to Machine Head, In Flames & Lacuna Coil unite on 'These Scars Won't Define Us'

After announcing a tour together, Machine Head, In Flames and Lacuna Coil have united on a new song.

The collaborative track is called "These Scars Won't Define Us." It also features the band Unearth, who's on the tour's bill, as well.

You can listen to "These Scars Won't Define Us" now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying video streaming on YouTube. It will also appear on the next Machine Head album, due out in April.

The Machine Head, In Flames and Lacuna Coil tour launches April 5 in Oakland, California. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit MachineHead1.com.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.