Listen to Machine Gun Kelly's cover of The Chicks' "There's Your Trouble"

By Josh Johnson

Before he covered Zach Bryan and collaborated with Jelly Roll, Machine Gun Kelly hinted at his country transformation with a rendition of The Chicks' "There's Your Trouble" at the 2024 CMA Fest in June. Now you can hear that performance for yourself.

The official recording of the cover is streaming exclusively via Spotify.

MGK covered Bryan's "Sun to Me" later in June and teamed up with Jelly Roll for "Lonely Road," which is based around the melody of the John Denver classic "Take Me Home, Country Roads," in July.

