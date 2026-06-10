Listen to live Motörhead recording of 'Be My Baby' off upcoming 'Kiss of Death' reissue

A new live recording of the Motörhead song "Be My Baby" has been released.

The performance was recorded at the 2007 Lowlands Festival in the Netherlands and is included on the upcoming 20th anniversary deluxe reissue of the "Ace of Spades" outfit's 2006 album, Kiss of Death.

You can listen to the live "Be My Baby" streaming now on YouTube.

The Kiss of Death reissue is due out July 3. The original record marked Motörhead's 18th studio effort and featured contributions from Alice in Chains bassist Mike Inez and Poison guitarist C.C. DeVille.

Motörhead disbanded in 2015 following the death of frontman Lemmy Kilmister, though archival projects continue to be released. Longtime guitarist Phil Campbell, who'd been in the band since 1984, just passed away in March.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

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