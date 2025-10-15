Listen to latest song from Mike Patton's AVTT/PTTN project with The Avett Brothers

'AVTT/PTTN' album artwork. (Thirty Tigers/Ramseur Records/Ipecac Recordings)
By Josh Johnson

AVTT/PTTN, Faith No More frontman Mike Patton's collaborative project with folk band The Avett Brothers, has shared a new song called "Heaven's Breath."

Patton describes "Heaven's Breath" as a "bit heavier taste" of the upcoming self-titled debut AVTT/PTTN album. It marks the second track to be released from the record, following the lead single "Eternal Love."

The album AVTT/PTTN is due out Nov. 14.

Patton will hit the road with one of his many other bands, Mr. Bungle, in January for a Latin America tour with Avenged Sevenfold. Faith No More, meanwhile, remains inactive.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477

    More from KISS

    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!