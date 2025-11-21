Listen to Korn's ﻿'See You on the Other Side'﻿ bonus track, 'Last Legal Drug'

'See You on the Other Side' album artwork. (Tempo Music)

You can now enjoy Korn's "Last Legal Drug" via the streaming platform of your choice.

The track, which has long been exclusive to the deluxe CD version of Korn's 2005 album, See You on the Other Side, has now officially been released on digital outlets.

"Last Legal Drug" makes its streaming debut as part of the 20th anniversary reissue of See You on the Other Side, which is out now. It's also included on the album's new vinyl reissue.

See You on the Other Side marked Korn's first album following the departure of guitarist Brian "Head" Welch. It includes the singles "Twisted Transistor" and "Coming Undone."

Welch rejoined Korn in 2013. The band's most recent album is 2022's Requiem.

﻿(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

