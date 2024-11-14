Listen to Jerry Cantrell chat with Robert Trujillo on the latest ﻿'Metallica﻿ ﻿Report'

Alice in Chains' Jerry Cantrell guests on the latest episode of The Metallica Report podcast, featuring a conversation between him and 'Tallica bassist Robert Trujillo.

"The pair delve into their early days, sharing their influences and how they first connected," the episode description reads. They also talk about Cantrell's new solo album, I Want Blood, which features contributions from Trujillo.

"It is a unique, free-flowing conversation about the art of songwriting between two old friends and accomplished musicians," the description adds.

You can listen to the episode now via the podcast platform of your choice.

I Want Blood is out now. It also features Guns N' Roses' Duff McKagan and Faith No More's Mike Bordin.

