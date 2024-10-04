Listen to The Hu cover Iron Maiden's "The Trooper" ahead of Future Past tour

The Hu has premiered a cover of Iron Maiden's "The Trooper."

The Mongolian rockers put their spin on the metal classic to celebrate opening for Maiden's U.S. Future Past tour, which kicks off Friday in San Diego.

"For us, this tour represents an important milestone for the Mongolian music industry and a historical step towards world stage," says vocalist Gala. "As a special thank you, and out of huge respect as fans of [Iron Maiden], we covered their legendary song 'The Trooper' and are happy to be sharing that with you ahead of this tour!"

You can listen to The Hu's cover now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying video streaming on YouTube.

The Hu will also be playing their own U.S. headlining dates in between the shows with Maiden. They're supporting their latest album, Rumble of Thunder, the deluxe version of which includes collaborations with System of a Down's Serj Tankian and Alice in Chains' William DuVall.

