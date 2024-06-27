Listen to Eddie Vedder's cover of The English Beat's "Save It for Later" for '﻿The Bear'

Eddie Vedder has released a cover of The English Beat's song "Save It for Later," recorded for the newly released third season of The Bear.

The FX on Hulu series, which is set in Chicago, has long featured music by Pearl Jam and Vedder. While Pearl Jam was formed in Seattle, Vedder has a close connection with the Windy City, having been born in nearby Evanston, Illinois. He's famously a big Chicago Cubs fan, which is explored in the 2017 Pearl Jam concert film Let's Play Two.

You can listen to the "Save It for Later" cover now via digital outlets.

The Bear season 3 premiered Wednesday night. Its first episode was scored by Nine Inch Nails' Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross.

Disney is the parent company of Hulu and ABC News.

