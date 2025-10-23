Listen to The Devil Wears Prada's latest ﻿'Flowers'﻿ track, 'Everybody Knows'

The Devil Wears Prada has released a new song called "Everybody Knows," a track off the band's upcoming album, Flowers.

"'Everybody Knows' is about feeling out of place- when your anxiety takes over and you can't hide it anymore," TDWP says. "It's that moment when you realize everyone can see you're not holding it together, but you don't know how to escape it."

You can watch the "Everybody Knows" video on YouTube.

Flowers is due out Nov. 14. It also includes the single "For You."

