Listen to Corey Taylor sing on new Wargasm song, "70% Dead"

slowplay/Republic Records

By Josh Johnson

Corey Taylor's teased collaboration with the English band Wargasm is out now.

The track is called "70% Dead," which refers to the lyric, "You know some nights I feel alive but I'm 70% dead." You also hear the Slipknot frontman growl the line, "We're so pretty."

"70% Dead" follows Wargasm's 2023 debut album, Venom, which includes a collaboration with Limp Bizkit's Fred Durst called "Bang Ya Head."

Taylor, meanwhile, is prepping for Slipknot's upcoming U.S. tour celebrating the 25th anniversary of their self-titled debut album. The outing launches in August.

﻿(Video contains uncensored profanity.) 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!