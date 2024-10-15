Listen to Coheed and Cambria's Claudio Sanchez cover The Smashing Pumpkins' "Stumbleine"

By Josh Johnson

Coheed and Cambria frontman Claudio Sanchez has shared a cover of The Smashing Pumpkins' "Stumbleine."

The "Welcome Home" rocker shares that the Pumpkins' album Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness, which includes "Stumbleine," always makes him think of fall.

"In Autumn, I always give the record a listen and I’m reminded of the day it was released, a day I spent painting a mural on a storefront in Nyack, NY for my high school art class," Sanchez says. "I listened repeatedly while painting the creature I had mapped out in my proposal."

He continues, "I never tired of listening to it; the record was artistically inspiring, but in a different way, leading my imagination away from the window where I never finished the mural."

You can listen to Sanchez's cover streaming now on YouTube.

Coheed released a new song, "Blind Side Sonny," earlier in October. They're playing the 2024 When We Were Young festival in Las Vegas on Saturday and Sunday.

﻿(Video contains uncensored profanity.) 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!