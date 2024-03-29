Listen to a cappella & instrumental versions of Linkin Park's "Friendly Fire"

By Josh Johnson

Linkin Park has released a cappella and instrumental versions of their song "Friendly Fire."

As previously reported, "Friendly Fire" was recorded during the sessions for 2017's One More Light, LP's final album before the death of frontman Chester Bennington. The original version premiered in February and will be included on the upcoming Linkin Park best-of compilation, Papercuts.

You can listen to the a cappella and instrumental recordings now via digital outlets.

Papercuts will be released April 12. The 20-track collection also includes hits such as "Numb," "In the End" and "Crawling."

