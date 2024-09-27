Listen to Atreyu cover Tom Petty's "Mary Jane's Last Dance"

Atreyu has released a cover of the Tom Petty classic "Mary Jane's Last Dance."

For their version, the "Becoming the Bull" metallers replace the original's main guitar riff with a slower, more dramatic buildup. You can listen to it now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying lyric video streaming on YouTube.

The "Mary Jane's Last Dance" cover appears on The Pronoia Sessions, which also includes reimagined versions of songs from throughout Atreyu's discography and a cover of Audioslave's "Like a Stone." The compilation is due out Oct. 25.

