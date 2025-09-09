Listen to 10 Years cover Florence + the Machine's 'No Light, No Light'

"No Light, No Light" cover single artwork. (Mascot Records)
By Josh Johnson

10 Years have premiered a cover of the Florence + the Machine song "No Light, No Light."

The "Wasteland" rockers previously called the original tune, which appears on Florence's 2011 album, Ceremonials, "one of our favorite tracks." They also tease that they'll play "No Light, No Light" on their upcoming U.S. tour, launching Sept. 23 in Lawrence, Kansas.

10 Years' tour will also celebrate the 20th anniversary of their 2005 album, The Autumn Effect.

The "No Light, No Light" cover follows 10 Years' 2024 EP, Inner Darkness, which spawned the single "The Optimist." The band's most recent album is 2020's Violent Allies.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477

    More from KISS

    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!