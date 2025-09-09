Listen to 10 Years cover Florence + the Machine's 'No Light, No Light'

10 Years have premiered a cover of the Florence + the Machine song "No Light, No Light."

The "Wasteland" rockers previously called the original tune, which appears on Florence's 2011 album, Ceremonials, "one of our favorite tracks." They also tease that they'll play "No Light, No Light" on their upcoming U.S. tour, launching Sept. 23 in Lawrence, Kansas.

10 Years' tour will also celebrate the 20th anniversary of their 2005 album, The Autumn Effect.

The "No Light, No Light" cover follows 10 Years' 2024 EP, Inner Darkness, which spawned the single "The Optimist." The band's most recent album is 2020's Violent Allies.

