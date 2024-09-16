Linkin Park's "The Emptiness Machine" hits #1 on ﻿'Billboard' ﻿Rock & Alternative Airplay chart

By Josh Johnson

Linkin Park's comeback single "The Emptiness Machine" is filling up on the Billboard charts.

The first completely new song from the "Numb" outfit in seven years — and their first with new vocalist Emily Armstrong — has hit #1 on the Rock & Alternative Airplay ranking, taking just two chart weeks to claim the top spot.

The last song to conquer Rock & Alternative Airplay, which began in 2009, so quickly was another Linkin Park track, "Friendly Fire," a previously unreleased archival song that debuted in February.

On the dedicated Mainstream Rock Airplay and Alternative Airplay charts, "The Emptiness Machine" debuts at #4 and #5, respectively. On Mainstream Rock Airplay, the last single the notch such a high entry was Metallica's "Lux Æterna" in 2022. On Alternative Airplay, "The Emptiness Machine" marks the best debut since LP's "Lost," another archival track that premiered in 2023.

"The Emptiness Machine" premiered on Sept. 5 alongside the introduction of Armstrong, who steps into the role of the late Chester Bennington. It's the lead single off the upcoming album From Zero, due out Nov. 15.

LP's reformation with Armstrong has also drawn controversy due to her reported ties to Scientology and Danny Masterson. In a statement, Armstrong said, "Several years ago, I was asked to support someone I considered a friend at a court appearance, and went to one early hearing as an observer," referring to Masterson, who was later convicted of rape.

"Soon after, I realized I shouldn't have," she said, adding that she's "never spoken with [Masterson] since."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!