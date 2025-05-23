Linkin Park's 'Up from the Bottom' rises to the top of three ﻿'Billboard'﻿ rock charts

Linkin Park's single "Up from the Bottom" is far from the bottom of the Billboard charts.

The track has jumped to #1 on both the Mainstream Rock Airplay and Alternative Airplay rankings. It's also currently the leader on the combined Rock & Alternative Airplay chart.

The last song to hit #1 on both Mainstream Rock Airplay and Alternative Airplay was "The Emptiness Machine," also by Linkin Park. "The Emptiness Machine" was the lead single off LP's 2024 comeback album, From Zero, and "Up from the Bottom" is included on the newly released deluxe version of the record.

Linkin Park now has a total of 14 number ones on Alternative Airplay, only one behind the all-time leader, Red Hot Chili Peppers. They have 13 number ones on Mainstream Rock Airplay, tied for sixth-most with Disturbed, Godsmack and Van Halen.

From Zero is Linkin Park's first album with new vocalist Emily Armstrong and their first since the 2017 death of frontman Chester Bennington. Their world tour in support of the record returns to the U.S. in July.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.