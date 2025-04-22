Linkin Park releasing new song 'Unshatter' Friday

Warner Records
By Josh Johnson

Linkin Park is releasing a new song called "Unshatter" on Friday.

The track is one of three bonus recordings featured on the upcoming deluxe edition of LP's 2024 comeback album, From Zero. The other two are "Up from the Bottom," which premiered in March, and the forthcoming "Let You Fade."

The deluxe From Zero will arrive May 16.

The original From Zero dropped in November, and marked Linkin Park's first album with new vocalist Emily Armstrong and their first since the 2017 death of frontman Chester Bennington.

Linkin Park will launch a U.S. tour in support of From Zero on Saturday in Austin, Texas.

