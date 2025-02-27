Linkin Park announces instrumental version of 'From Zero' album

Warner Records
By Josh Johnson

Linkin Park is giving you another way to listen to their new album, From Zero.

After putting out an a cappella version of the record, featuring only the vocals of Emily Armstrong and Mike Shinoda, the "Numb" outfit will be spotlighting the rest of the band with an edition featuring only the music.

The instrumental version of From Zero drops Friday.

The original From Zero was released in November. It marked Linkin Park's first album with Armstrong and their first since the 2017 death of frontman Chester Bennington. It includes the singles "The Emptiness Machine" and "Heavy Is the Crown."

Linkin Park will launch a U.S. tour in support of From Zero in April.

