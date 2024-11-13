Linkin Park livestreaming beginning of release day show in Brazil

Linkin Park is celebrating the release of their new album, From Zero, Friday with a show in São Paulo, Brazil, and you'll be able to watch at least some of it from the comfort of your own home.

The first six songs of the set will stream live on YouTube starting at 6:30 p.m. ET.

From Zero marks Linkin Park's first album since the 2017 death of frontman Chester Bennington, and their first with new singer Emily Armstrong. It includes the lead single "The Emptiness Machine."

Since announcing their return in September, Linkin Park has played a number of one-off concerts around the world. On Tuesday, venues across the U.S. started teasing a possible full tour announcement, suggesting that the news is coming Thursday.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.