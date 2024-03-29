Linkin Park reaches "amicable resolution" with former bassist over royalty lawsuit

Former Linkin Park bassist Kyle Christner's royalties lawsuit against the band has been settled.

As previously reported, Christner, who briefly played in LP in the late '90s, sued the "In the End" outfit in November, claiming he was owed royalties on recordings included on the expanded 20th anniversary Hybrid Theory reissue, which was released in 2020. According to Billboard, lawyers for Linkin Park filed to dismiss the suit earlier in March.

In a statement released Friday, March 29, a spokesperson for Linkin Park says, "We are pleased to announce that we have reached an amicable resolution with bass guitarist Kyle Christner."

"Kyle is a very talented musician who made valuable contributions to Linkin Park at a pivotal time in 1999," the statement continues. "He performed with the band in several shows and many record label showcases. Kyle helped write and performed on many songs from that era, including some of the songs on the Hybrid Theory EP."

