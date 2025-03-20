Linkin Park, Bring Me the Horizon & more nominated for 2025 Heavy Music Awards

By Josh Johnson

Linkin Park and Bring Me the Horizon are among the nominees for the 2025 Heavy Music Awards, taking place Aug. 21 in London.

Both bands will compete in the best album category with their respective releases From Zero and POST HUMAN: NeX GEn. LP is also up for best international artist and best album artwork, while Bring Me the Horizon received additional nods in the best U.K. artist and best U.K. live artist categories.

Other nominees include Green Day and Spiritbox for best international artist and best international live artist, Sleep Token for best U.K. artist and best U.K. live artist, Bad Omens and Poppy for best international artist, Poppy's Negative Spaces for best album, Architects for best U.K. artist, and Korn, Gojira, Motionless in White and The Warning for best international live artist.

For the full list of nominees, visit HeavyMusicAwards.com.

