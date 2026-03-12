Linkin Park Australia show canceled due to illness

Emily Armstrong and Mike Shinoda of Linkin Park perform on stage at Lollapalooza India 2026 on January 25, 2026 in Mumbai, India. (Matt Jelonek/Getty Images)

Linkin Park has canceled the band's scheduled concert Thursday in Adelaide, Australia.

"We have made the extremely difficult decision to cancel tonight's show due to an illness in the band," the "In the End" rockers write in an Instagram Story. "The Australia tour has been incredible so far and we are devastated that we're unable to perform for our fans in Adelaide."

"Unfortunately, the show will not be rescheduled," the post continues. "Please know that canceling a show is not a decision we take lightly. We are sorry to those fans who were planning to attend."

Those who purchased tickets will receive a refund at point of purchase.

Linkin Park's tour Down Under is currently set to continue with shows in Sydney on Saturday and Sunday, followed by a date in New Zealand on March 18. They'll then launch a European tour at the end of May.

Linkin Park is touring in continued support of their 2024 comeback album, From Zero, their first with vocalist Emily Armstrong.

