Linkin Park announces 'Unshatter' doc premiere date + soundtrack

Linkin Park has announced the release date for the band's upcoming documentary, Unshatter.

The film, directed by band member Joe Hahn, is set to premiere in theaters on Sept. 30. Tickets go on sale Aug. 13.

Unshatter chronicles Linkin Park's "journey through loss, resilience and creative reinvention" following the death of frontman Chester Bennington in 2017 and their decision to relaunch the band with new vocalist Emily Armstrong. It includes footage from LP's first sessions back together, leading through the recording of their 2024 comeback album, From Zero, and their triumphant record release show in São Paulo, Brazil.

An Unshatter soundtrack featuring recordings from the São Paulo concert will be released Sept. 25. You can watch video for the Unshatter performance of "Somewhere I Belong" on YouTube.

For more info on Unshatter, visit UnshatterMovie.com.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.