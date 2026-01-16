Lineup announced for Steven Tyler’s Jam for Janie Grammy Awards Viewing Party

Steven Tyler performs during the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for MTV)

The lineup for Steven Tyler's seventh annual Jam for Janie Grammy Awards Viewing Party has just been announced, and the Aerosmith frontman has recruited some big-name stars for the event, taking place Feb. 1 at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles.

The night, hosted by Melissa Joan Hart, will include an all-star jam featuring The Black Crowes' Chris Robinson, Cheap Trick's Robin Zander, former Guns N' Roses/Velvet Revolver drummer Matt Sorum, Extreme's Nuno Bettencourt, The Go-Go's frontwoman Belinda Carlisle and Marcus King, with more names to be added.

Money raised from the bash will go to Janie’s Fund, Tyler's charity that helps girls who've been abused or neglected. Over the last decade, the organization has raised over $23 million, which has helped provide 350,000 days of counseling and trauma-informed care for more than 2,200 girls and young women, according to a press release.

“For 10 years, Janie’s Fund has provided hope, compassion and healing to girls and young women who have survived trauma. Through our programs, we’ve uplifted and empowered countless girls and women, and it warms my heart to see them transform into confident individuals,” says Tyler. “As we look to the next 10 years, we’ll continue to use our voices and platforms to support these young women, and make sure they’re receiving the quality care they deserve.”

More info can be found at janiesfund.org.

