Limp Bizkit's Wes Borland channels lifelong Megadeth fandom into new signature Jackson guitar

Limp Bizkit's Wes Borland has a new signature guitar out with Jackson, which, as he tells ABC Audio, fulfills a dream he's had since he saw the video for the Megadeth song "Go to Hell" when he was growing up.

"The video had this part during the solo section where they showed all three — Marty Friedman, Dave Mustaine and David Ellefson's necks — across the screen with the Jackson ... signature shark tooth inlays," Borland recalls.

Borland's guitar, dubbed the Wes Borland King V KV, is based on a Jackson that he received after it was sent back by an unsatisfied customer. The guitar was a left-handed model that Borland converted to a right-handed one, which ended up becoming his go-to axe.

"Everybody's like, "But it's, like, left-handed. Why did you do that? ... You could just have gotten a right-handed guitar,'" Borland says. "And I went, 'Well, 'cause this was more fun. Stop yelling at me!'"

The Wes Borland King V KV nods to its left-handed origins with an upside-down Jackson logo on the headstock. Other than that, the guitar's design is quite straightforward — it includes just one knob to control the volume.

Borland does say that the simplicity of the guitar makes him feel "kinda dumb," especially after watching a rig rundown of all the "bells and whistles" featured on a signature Jack White Fender.

"I was just like, 'Man, I'm terrible,'" Borland says. "I just put one volume knob and one pickup and a Floyd Rose [tremolo system]. But that's all I wanted."

For more info on Borland's Jackson guitar, visit JacksonGuitars.com.

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