Limp Bizkit's Wes Borland announces new signature guitar with Jackson

Limp Bizkit guitarist Wes Borland has announced a new signature guitar in collaboration with Jackson.

The Wes Borland King V is "crafted to [Borland's] exact specifications and reflects his boundary-pushing approach to tone and performance," a press release reads.

"It's taking me a long time to figure out what I need as a guitar player. For me, you just need volume, pickups, locking tremolo system and 24 frets, that's it," Borland says. "Live, it just needs to be as bulletproof as possible. You know, I've been very rough with guitars over the years. I've come to realize that the more streamlined our guitars are, the less problems we have on stage."

"Jackson is fun, the over the top, shred-a-copter shapes and my outrageous stage costumes pushing the boundaries, this fits in more with that," he continues. "The way people dress, it affects how you behave, and I think it also changes how I play guitar."

The guitar costs $1,299.99 and is available now via JacksonGuitars.com.

Limp Bizkit, meanwhile, is preparing to headline a number of upcoming U.S. festivals, including Rock Fest, Inkcarceration, Louder than Life and Aftershock.

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