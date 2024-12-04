Limp Bizkit's Fred Durst actually tastes hot dog-flavored water

In a moment nearly 25 years in the making, Fred Durst has actually tasted hot dog-flavored water.

The Limp Bizkit frontman was challenged to drink the unappetizing concoction — which, of course, comes from the title of the band's 2000 album, Chocolate Starfish and the Hot Dog Flavored Water — during an episode of Hot Ones Versus.

In the spin-off of the popular YouTube series, Hot Ones Versus pits two contestants against each other as they attempt to answer questions or partake in challenges. If they don't, they must eat a Wing of Death.

Durst appeared on the show alongside filmmaker and former Saturday Night Live cast member Kyle Mooney, who directs him in the upcoming film Y2K. About halfway through the episode, Durst was presented with a martini glass filled with hot dog-flavored water, along with a side of starfish-shaped chocolates.

"This is definitely terrible," Durst declared following the taste test. "That's disgusting, I need to wash that down with [a wing]."

Upon giving the drink a cursory sniff, Mooney shares, "I did almost barf."

Y2K opens in theaters on Friday.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.