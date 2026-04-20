Limp Bizkit's Fred Durst pitches Lil Wayne on creating own festival for 'the uninvited'

Fred Durst of Limp Bizkit performs onstage during Leeds Festival at Bramham Park on August 24, 2025 in Leeds, England. (Matthew Baker/Getty Images)

If Coachella is not your scene, perhaps you'd be interested in a festival from the minds of Fred Durst and Lil Wayne?

The Limp Bizkit frontman pitched the "A Milli" rapper on creating their own festival in response to Wayne's recent comments about Coachella.

"It's truly a humbling experience when events like Coachella & the Grammys come around & like clockwork, I'm uninvited & uninvolved," Wayne initially posted to social media. "I appreciate my position or space I hold in ya heart & mind if so bc you're the humbling experience that's timeless & 4dat I thk u."

Durst then responded, "Let's start our own experience gathering and our own acknowledgment event to welcome all of the uninvited."

"I've got a couple ideas i've been working on for quite some while now," Durst added. "Happy to elaborate if ever interested."

Durst previously collaborated with Wayne on the 2013 Limp Bizkit single "Ready to Go." We'll see if this latest interaction leads to the creation of Lil Bizkit-palooza.

In the meantime, Durst is set to release a new single with mgk called "fix ur face" on Tuesday.

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