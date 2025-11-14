Limp Bizkit's Estonia concert canceled following Fred Durst's resurfaced Russia support

Fred Durst of Limp Bizkit performs onstage during Leeds Festival at Bramham Park on August 24, 2025 in Leeds, England. (Matthew Baker/Getty Images)

Limp Bizkit's scheduled concert in Estonia has been canceled, the country's news organization ERR reports.

The show's organizer, Baltic Live Agency, says, "We inform you that due to circumstances beyond the organizer's control, the Limp Bizkit concert planned for May 31, 2026, is canceled. Our apologies!"

The news comes after comments previously made by frontman Fred Durst regarding Russia's 2014 annexation of Crimea from Ukraine resurfaced. Durst had been photographed holding a sign reading "Crimea=Russia" and was reportedly banned from Ukraine in 2015.

"Estonia supports Ukraine's territorial integrity and the principle that every last centimeter of Ukrainian territory belongs to Ukraine," Ministry of Foreign Affairs media advisor Brita Kikkas told ERR.

Regarding Durst's past comments, Baltic Live Agency media manager Gunnar Viese says, "The only way we can explain it is that at the time (until 2019), Fred Durst was married to a Russian Crimean woman and evidently living in a distorted information bubble."

In other, presumably unrelated, international Limp Bizkit news, Yungblud is no longer listed on the bill for the "Break Stuff" outfit's upcoming Latin American tour. Instead, the lineup now features Bullet for My Valentine.

ABC Audio has reached out to reps for Yungblud for comment.

Limp Bizkit's Latin American tour, which launches Nov. 29, marks the band's first live outing since the death of bassist Sam Rivers in October.

