Limp Bizkit shares 17-minute tour promo video featuring Corey Feldman & more

You can't accuse Limp Bizkit of skimping on their promotional duties.

Ahead of their upcoming U.S. Loserville tour, the "Break Stuff" outfit has shared a 17-minute video advertising the trek, featuring frontman Fred Durst and guitarist Wes Borland, as well as openers Bones and Eddy Baker, N8NOFACE, Riff Raff, and the one and only Corey Feldman.

In the clip, the group sits down for a roundtable discussion, though instead of answering questions like "What are you excited about with the tour?" and "What kind of set list are you planning?" they contemplate deeper queries, like "Can you speak telepathically?" and "Do you believe we landed on the moon?"

You can watch the video streaming on YouTube.

The Loserville tour kicks off in July.

