Limp Bizkit returns with new song 'Making Love to Morgan Wallen'

Limp Bizkit has released their first new song in four years, and it definitely is in the running for the most original title of the year: "Making Love to Morgan Wallen."

Despite the title, the song doesn't seem to be about having sexual relations with the chart-topping country superstar. The title comes from one of the very last lines in the song, where frontman Fred Durst seems to describe getting busy in an unusual location with Wallen's music playing in the background.

"I make this m*********** diamond-plated/ makin' love to Morgan Wallen in an elevator," he sings. "I'll be turnin' on you b****** like a generator/ I'll be the greatest m*********** that you ever hated."

In the beginning of the song, Durst pays tribute to both the late Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington and the late David Bowie, rapping, "Damn, I miss you, Chester/ Sending love from a bass compressor/ Ground control with a soul like Bowie/ And I'll chop you up, if I'm under pressure."

And at another point in the song, Durst raps, "I blink twice, then I teleport/ Got kicked out of the Trump resort."

The track is Limp Bizkit's first new song since their 2021 album, Still Sucks.

