Limp Bizkit keeps the fun times 'Rollin'' with festival headlining sets

Wes Borland and Fred Durst of Limp Bizkit perform at Madison Square Garden on May 13, 2022 in New York City. (Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

The Limp Bizkit resurgence continues as the band headlines a trio of U.S. summer festivals starting Friday at the Wisconsin Rock Fest.

As for what's continuing to drive fans to see the Bizkit live, especially since their viral performance at the 2021 Lollapalooza, guitarist Wes Borland feels that his wife sums it up best.

"She always goes, 'You guys just f*** with people and you're having fun and people can tell that you're having fun,'" Borland tells ABC Audio.

That carefree attitude, though, follows years of a different vibe in the Bizkit camp.

"I think we've been through so much tragedy that we just stopped taking it so seriously, I guess," Borland says. "You have enough bad shows or things go south enough times where it doesn't really bother you anymore. Like, if the guitar rig goes out, I just go, 'OK. This has happened before.'"

While they may not be taking themselves so seriously, the passion among the Limp Bizkit members is still there.

"I ended up spending the first third of the year in my shop just working on new stage costumes," Borland says.

Plus, performing live means Limp Bizkit gets to play "Break Stuff" again, which Borland calls "the world's most dangerous song."

"It's always fun to whip it out and see people's reaction to it, 'cause they lose their minds," Borland says.

Following Rock Fest, Limp Bizkit will headline the Summer of '99 and Beyond Festival Saturday and Inkcarceration Sunday. Later in the year, they'll headline Louder than Life in September and Aftershock in October.

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