Limp Bizkit hopes to 'try to start working on a new record,' says Wes Borland

Wes Borland and Fred Durst of Limp Bizkit perform at Madison Square Garden on May 13, 2022 in New York City. (Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Limp Bizkit put out a new single in 2025 called "Making Love to Morgan Wallen," marking the band's first fresh material in four years. Guitarist Wes Borland tells ABC Audio that Limp Bizkit plans to work on more new music in 2026 as they continue to grieve the 2025 death of bassist and founding member Sam Rivers.

"We had a death in the band, and that sort of has rocked us a little bit," Borland says. "We're kind of moving through that, recovering from that. It's been an interesting process."

Borland says that the plan is to get back in the studio in between Limp Bizkit's upcoming live dates, which include headlining sets at the Rock Fest, Inkcarceration, Louder than Life and Aftershock festivals.

"We are looking to go back into the studio and book studio time this year whenever we can in between travel to try to start working on a new record," Borland says.

Since returning to the road after Rivers' passing, Limp Bizkit has been touring with new bassist Richie Buxton, who also plays with the artist Ecca Vandal.

"We're very stoked with our new bass player," Borland says. "Hopefully we can keep him for as long as we can."

Borland, meanwhile, recently teamed up with Jackson to launch a new signature guitar.

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