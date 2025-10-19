Limp Bizkit bassist Sam Rivers dead at 48

Bassist Sam Rivers of Limp Bizkit performs a show at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. on Friday, June 20, 2025. (Yalonda M. James/San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images)

Original Limp Bizkit bassist Sam Rivers has died. He was 48.

"Today we lost our brother," the "Break Stuff" outfit writes in an Instagram post published Saturday. "Our bandmate. Our heartbeat."

"Sam Rivers wasn't just our bass player — he was pure magic," the post continues. "The pulse beneath every song, the calm in the chaos, the soul in the sound."

Rivers co-founded Limp Bizkit alongside frontman Fred Durst in the mid-'90s. He played on every Bizkit album, including 1999's Significant Other and 2000's Chocolate Starfish and the Hot Dog Flavored Water.

"From the first note we ever played together, Sam brought a light and a rhythm that could never be replaced. His talent was effortless, his presence unforgettable, his heart enormous," Limp Bizkit writes. "We shared so many moments — wild ones, quiet ones, beautiful ones — and every one of them meant more because Sam was there."

"He was a once-in-a-lifetime kind of human," the post concludes. "A true legend of legends. And his spirit will live forever in every groove, every stage, every memory. We love you, Sam. We'll carry you with us, always. Rest easy, brother. Your music never ends."

In the post's comments, turntablist DJ Lethal adds, "We are in shock. Rest in power my brother! You will live on through your music and the lives you helped save with your music, charity work and friendships. We are heartbroken."

