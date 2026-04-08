Limited-edition watch honoring late Ozzy Osbourne announced

Mama, we're coming home, and on time thanks to the new limited-edition Ozzy Osbourne watch.

The exclusive timepiece, simply dubbed "The Ozzy," was crafted by the London-based brand Split Watches in honor of the late Prince of Darkness.

"Using the most advanced modern materials, the watch is intentionally designed to be unpolished and stripped back," a press release reads. "'The Ozzy' features the rock legend's iconic purple tinted glasses on the sub dials and his cross at 12 o'clock. Each piece is meticulously hand painted and Ozzy's logo can be seen on the rotor through Split's exhibition case back."

Only 50 watches will be made and will cost $2,960 each. All proceeds will be donated to MusiCares, the charitable arm of the Record Academy.

"This watch represents something very meaningful--Ozzy always said, 'Time is the most precious thing in the world. Be very careful not to waste it,'" Sharon Osbourne says in a statement. "We're delighted that Split Watches created such a thoughtful piece that truly captures Ozzy’s spirit."

"The fact that they're donating the proceeds to MusiCares, an organization that my husband and I have admired and supported for many years, is just fantastic," Sharon continues. "The money raised is a great way for us to continue to support MusiCares and the music community."

"The Ozzy" will go on sale beginning May 14. For more info, visit SplitWatches.com.

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