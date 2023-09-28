Limited anniversary edition of Jack White's Triplegraph Digital Octave pedal announced

By Josh Johnson

A limited edition version of Jack White's Triplegraph Digital Octave guitar pedal is being released in honor of its three-year anniversary.

The pedal was originally released in 2019 and is the product of a collaboration between White's Third Man Hardware and the CopperSound Pedals company. As described by Third Man, the Triplegraph "triggers an octave down with the left key, octave up with the right key, while the middle key activates a killswitch or auxiliary loop."

Back when it was first announced, White shared a video of himself shredding a Triplegraph-assisted medley of songs, including The White Stripes' "Blue Orchid."

The anniversary edition is limited to just 300 pieces, each of which comes with a certificate of authenticity signed by White. You can order yours now via the online gear marketplace Reverb.com.

