Lily Cornell Silver hopes to channel dad's 'ability to take inner turmoil and turn it into art'

Earlier in February, Lily Cornell Silver, the eldest child of the late Chris Cornell, launched a band called Josie on the Rocks. As she follows in her father's footsteps, Lily tells ABC Audio how he and his music inspired her.

"His ability to take inner turmoil and turn it into art, I think about that a lot," Lily says.

In introducing Josie on the Rocks, Lily wrote in an Instagram post, "Playing with these boys pulled me out of an awful place and gave me a sense of purpose I'd never felt before."

"I find myself when I'm in depressive states or anxious states that I tend to wanna check out or just be on my phone or whatever," Lily tells ABC Audio. "But it's a superpower and something really inspiring to be in one of those states and say, 'I'm gonna externalize it and make something out of it.'"

The first two Josie on the Rocks songs, "Not You" and "Super Sonic," are out now. The video for "Not You" is dedicated to the band's late drummer, Graham Derzon-Supplee, who died in 2022.

