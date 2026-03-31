Life is pitch-y: Padres closer uses Korn's 'Blind' as walk-on music

Jonathan Davis of Korn performs onstage at Download Festival 2018 at Donington Park on June 8, 2018 in Donington, England. (Ollie Millington/Getty Images )

With the MLB season now in full swing, fans are now hearing their favorite players' choices for walk-on music. In the case of San Diego Padres pitcher Mason Miller, he went in a particularly heavy direction.

For his debut appearance of the season, Miller took the mound to Korn's nu metal classic "Blind," which, of course, features frontman Jonathan Davis screaming, "Are you ready?" after the song's opening guitar riff.

We're guessing the song had Miller properly pumped since he was able to earn a save as the Padres went home with a win.

Korn also seemed excited about the crossover and posted a video of Miller's entrance to their Instagram Story.

"Blind" isn't the first metal tune to be used as a pitcher's walk-on music. Legendary New York Yankees closer Mariano Rivera famously used Metallica's "Enter Sandman" as his entrance song.

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