Life imitates art: The Offspring's 'Come to Brazil' comes true

Check any band's latest social media post and you'll likely see someone in the comments imploring said band to come to Brazil. That's what inspired The Offspring to write their song "Come to Brazil."

"It was just so funny to us, especially because when they say 'Come to Brazil,' it doesn't even have anything to do with the post," frontman Dexter Holland tells ABC Audio. "The post can be about anything, and they're like, 'Come to Brazil!' You know, 'It's [guitarist] Noodles' birthday today!' 'Come to Brazil!' That sort of thing."

"'We're coming to Brazil!' 'Come to Brazil!'" Noodles quips.

In writing "Come to Brazil," The Offspring approached it like a "thought experiment" to create "the perfect song for Brazil."

"We said, 'Well, the verse has gotta be speed metal,'" Holland laughs. "'It's gotta be like a big soccer stadium chant, and then you put "Olé, olé, olé" at the end.'"

Along with the aforementioned speed metal, The Offspring infused a bit of Metallica into "Come to Brazil."

"[Producer] Bob Rock had one of James Hetfield's old Explorer [guitars], one of the first ones, in the studio," Noodles says. "So we used that on that song."

Meanwhile, "Come to Brazil" will come to life when The Offspring launches a tour of Brazil Wednesday.

"[The song's] just kind of acknowledging the joke, and also we really do love Brazil," Holland says. "We have great shows there, it's an amazing place to go play. So it was sort of like our homage, our love letter to Brazil."

"Come to Brazil" appears on The Offspring's latest album, 2024's SUPERCHARGED. The Offspring will launch a U.S. tour in support of the record in July.

