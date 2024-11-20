Life of Agony's Mina Caputo to de-transition: 'I'm changing my name back to Keith'

By Josh Johnson

Life of Agony's Mina Caputo is de-transitioning.

In an Instagram video, the "River Runs Red" vocalist, who came out as a trans woman in 2011, says, "I am a man, I always was a man," and "I'm changing my name back to Keith," referring to their birth name.

"I've had gender dysphoria for 40-plus [years], for as long as I can remember," Caputo says. "Now at 50, almost 51, I can't even find the dysphoria anymore."

"I'm off of hormones," Caputo adds. "I'll be physically completely de-transitioned in 2025."

Responding to Caputo's post, LoA bassist Alan Robert comments, "Proud of your journey and your raw honesty."

"Always here for you no matter what," Robert writes. "We ain't blood but we are real family."

