Life of Agony pays tribute to Brandon Lee with new song, "The Crow (In Memory of B.L.)"

By Josh Johnson

Life of Agony has released a new song called "The Crow (In Memory of B.L.)."

As you might've guessed from its title, the track pays tribute to the 1994 movie The Crow and its late star, Brandon Lee, who was killed during filming in a prop gun accident.

"There's something very special about the original Crow that made it timeless, and there's a reason that it resonated with us as kids," says bassist Alan Robert. "It was an absolute tragedy… Brandon Lee was killed the year we did our first album River Runs Red, and by the time The Crow came out in '94, he was already a legend."

"Brandon completely embodied the role, made it iconic, and lost his life in the process," Robert continues. "It was just so incredibly sad and affected us deeply. He was such a charismatic character and in the very beginning stages of his career. Director Alex Proyas captured lightning in a bottle."

You can listen to "The Crow (In Memory of B.L.)" now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying video streaming on YouTube.

The movie The Crow has also been in the news lately due to its new remake starring Bill Skarsgård in Lee's role, which has not exactly been a hit at the box office or among critics.

