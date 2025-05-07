Life of Agony announces 30th anniversary '﻿Ugly﻿' tour

Life of Agony has announced a tour celebrating the 30th anniversary of the band's 1995 sophomore album, Ugly.

The U.S. shows span from Sept. 19 in Bensalem, Pennsylvania, to Oct. 5 in Patchogue, New York. Hatebreed frontman Jamey Jasta will support on select dates with his Jasta solo project.

"Ugly was probably the most emotionally vulnerable record we ever made," says bassist Alan Robert. "It was a big risk back then—to release something so different from [LOA's 1993 debut] River Runs Red — but we were just in a much different headspace, and we always wore our hearts on our sleeves. The album ended up connecting with people in a deep, lasting way. Playing it live from front to back is going to be powerful for both the band and the fans."

Tickets go on sale Friday. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit LifeofAgony.com.

