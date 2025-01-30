Liam Gallagher approves of Bring Me the Horizon's 'Wonderwall' cover: 'It's absolutely incredible'

And after all, Liam Gallagher approves of Bring Me the Horizon covering "Wonderwall."

In response to the "Throne" rockers putting their spin on the signature Oasis hit, Gallagher declared, "I f****** LOVE it."

When another social media user posited that Liam would be "so pissed off" about the cover — probably a safe bet given how often he publicly expresses his negative opinions about things — Gallagher instead replied, "I'm not it's absolutely incredible made my day."

Bring Me the Horizon covered "Wonderwall" for the Spotify Singles series stylized as "WONDERWaLL" in keeping with the band's unique approach to capitalization. The release also includes a new remix of their own song "YOUtopia."

In addition to listening to covers of "Wonderwall," we assume Gallagher is practicing the song himself as he prepares for the big Oasis reunion tour, which kicks off in the U.K. in July before coming to the U.S. in August. The shows will mark the first time Liam and his formerly estranged brother, Noel Gallagher, have shared the live stage since Oasis broke up in 2009.

