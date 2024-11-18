Liam Gallagher says he was 'joking' about a new Oasis album

Liam Gallagher says he was "joking" about Oasis recording a reunion album.

Following news that the "Wonderwall" outfit had gotten back together for a 2025 tour, Liam declared that a new Oasis album was "finished" and "in the bag." He later said that he was "blown away" by the material.

However, in a new social media post replying to a report about possible new Oasis material, Liam writes, "Let's just calm the f*** down there is no oasis album in the making I was f****** joking."

"The reason being because everyone is a little uptight these days," he adds. "I'm sorry if I have upset anyone but f*** me it was a laugh."

While we may not be getting a new Oasis album — but who knows, maybe Liam is joking about joking — their reunion tour remains full steam ahead.

"Let's just get in a big stadium and go ape s*** and see what happens after that," Liam says.

Oasis' tour launches in July in the U.K. and will come to the U.S. in August. It'll mark the first time Liam and Noel Gallagher have shared the live stage since Oasis broke up in 2009.

